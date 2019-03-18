Sensex, Nifty rise for sixth session boosted by energy scrips

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a sixth straight session, led by energy and financial stocks, as expectations that the incumbent government would return to power after the general election starting next month boosted investor confidence.

A stronger rupee, which rose to a more than seven-month high, and strength in broader Asian markets also buoyed the shares.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.19 percent at 38,095.07, its longest winning streak since December, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.31 percent to 11,426.20.

State-run Indian Oil Corp rose 3.46 percent while Axis Bank settled 2.24 percent higher.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shed 2.47 percent and was the biggest percentage loser on the NSE Nifty, after a report said the company was estimated to have cut production by 26.8 pct to about 126,000 units.