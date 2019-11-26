Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peak, trade deal hopes stir global risk sentiment

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked broader Asian peers higher on Tuesday, with NSE and BSE indexes touching record highs, as investors cheered signs of fresh progress in the trade negotiations between the United States and China.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.41% to 12,121.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.48% to 41,085.12.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held talks over the phone with U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on issues related to a phase one trade agreement, China’s commerce ministry said.

The news sent MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5% to a one-week high.

In the domestic market, state-owned banks rose the most. The Nifty PSU sub-index, which has fallen over 10% so far this year, was up 0.75%.

The Nifty metals index rose for a second consecutive day and posted gains of 0.7%.

Hindalco and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Nifty, rising 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

Bharti Infratel was the top loser and fell 4.9%.