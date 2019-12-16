Money News
December 16, 2019

Sensex, Nifty settle lower, snap three-day winning streak

People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to end lower on Monday, dragged by losses in bellwether stocks, such as Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd , and as investors awaited further details on the interim Sino-U.S. trade deal.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index settled 0.27% lower at 12,053.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex index closed down 0.17% at 40,938.72.

Shares of Reliance Industries weakened 0.75%, while ITC fell almost 2%.

The Nifty Metal index inched 1.4% lower and was the worst performing sector.

IT stocks were among the few gainers, with the Nifty IT index closing nearly 1% higher.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

