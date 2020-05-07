Sensex, Nifty slip as coronavirus cases jump; Hindustan Unilever drops

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stocks slid on Thursday, with declines led by banks and Hindustan Unilever, as coronavirus cases in the country crossed 50,000 despite a strict weeks-long lockdown.

The Nifty was down 0.58% at 9,215.70 by 0400 GMT, while the Sensex fell 0.62% to 31,487.85.

The number of coronavirus infections rose to 52,952 in India, up by 3,561 over the previous day, the health ministry said on Thursday. The death toll was up by 89 to 1,783.

Shares in Hindustan Unilever fell 4.3% after GlaxoSmithKline began selling $3.45 billion worth of the company’s shares in the open market.

In a bright spot, Yes Bank’s shares jumped nearly 10% after the lender reported a surprise profit for the March quarter.