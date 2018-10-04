FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 percent, energy stocks top losers

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares plunged over 2 percent on Thursday, dragged by energy stocks such as Reliance Industries and oil marketers, while the rupee hit an all-time low.

File Photo: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Oil marketing companies slumped after the government cut petrol and diesel prices by 2.5 rupees per litre and said these companies will absorb 1 rupee per litre.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corp declined 13.5 percent, 12.4 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively.

Reliance Industries accounted for more than half of the NSE index’s decline, closing 6.87 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 2.24 percent at 35,169.16, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 2.39 percent lower at 10,599.25, in its biggest percentage fall since Nov. 11, 2016.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
