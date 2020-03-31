Sensex, Nifty track Asian peers higher as China data lifts sentiment

A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian peers, as unexpected upbeat factory data from China provided hope of a rebound in activity despite a spike in coronavirus cases back home.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index was up 2.22% at 84,65.20, as of 0345 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.11% to 29,040.39.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1% after China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) bounced to 52.0 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February.

Meanwhile, India reported https://www.mohfw.gov.in 1,251 confirmed coronavirus cases by Monday evening, up 227 from the previous day, its steepest single-day rise.

The government, however, said it had no plans to extend the 21-day lockdown that began last week.