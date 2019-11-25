Sensex, Nifty track broader Asia higher; metal stocks gain

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, led by metals and real estate stocks, while gains in broader Asia on hopes of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks also boosted sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% at 11,946.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27% at 40,472.53.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.8% after U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien on Saturday said an initial trade agreement with China was still possible by the end of the year.

O’Brien, however, warned Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong, which added to worries that a Chinese crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong could further complicate the talks.

In the domestic markets, the Nifty Metals index rose about 1.6%, while the Nifty Realty index advanced 1.8% in early trading.

Steelmakers JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty, rising about 2.5% each, after prices of metals rose on positive signals from Washington on China.

Zee Entertainment lost 2.69% and was the top loser on the Nifty.