Sensex posts longest winning streak since late November

(Reuters) - Indian shares came off early falls on Monday and closed higher for an eighth straight session in their longest winning run since late November, buoyed by gains in HDFC twins.

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

However, the gains were limited as IT services firm Infosys Ltd reeled under selling pressure after its margin forecast fell short of market expectations.

The Nifty climbed 0.46 percent to10,528.35, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.33 percent to 34,305.43.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd were the top contributors to the indexes with gains of 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Shares of Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services company, closed 3.3 percent lower after declining as much as 6 percent.