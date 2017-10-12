Sensex rises ahead of key corporate results

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares extended gains on Thursday with the NSE index clocking its biggest percentage gain since May 25 as excitement builds up ahead of some key quarterly results including that from Tata Consultancy Services.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 1.12 percent at 10,096.40 while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.09 percent higher at 32,182.22. Both indexes ended at their highest since Sept. 21.

Tata Consultancy Services gained about 2 percent while Reliance Industries Ltd, which is slated to post results on Friday, climbed over 4 percent and contributed to most of the gains on the indexes.