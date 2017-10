Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Wednesday after the central bank maintained its policy rate but took steps to release more liquidity into the financial system, and as oil refiners rose due to a tax cut on petrol and diesel.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.56 percent at 9,914.90, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.55 percent higher at 31,671.71.