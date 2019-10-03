Sensex slips amid global slowdown worries; banks, metals slide

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged lower by banking and metals stocks, as the United States said it would slap tariffs on European goods, fanning fears about global economic slowdown.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.40% to 11,314.00, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.52% lower at 38,106.87.

The Nifty private banks index fell 1%, with IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank declining the most, while the Nifty metals index shed 2.94%.

Shares in Yes Bank, however, gained 32.8%, their best one-day gain, after the lender’s chief executive officer reassured markets before the opening bell that the bank remains on solid financial footing, following a bruising fall earlier this week.