FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 25, 2018 / 6:43 AM / a day ago

Sensex snaps six sessions of gains; IT stocks, lenders drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares fell on Thursday, snapping a six-session record-setting rally, as investors booked profits in IT stocks, while large state-run lenders slid as they stood to receive less money than expected from a government recapitalisation plan.

Caution also prevailed ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts.

The Nifty closed down 0.15 percent at 11,069.65, but ended the week 1.61 percent higher.

The benchmark Sensex ended 0.31 percent lower at 36,050.44, but gained 1.52 percent this week.

Both indexes posted their fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Indian share markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.