FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex snaps three sessions of gains; banks drag
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Big and brilliant: complex whale behaviour tied to brain size
Editor's Picks
Big and brilliant: complex whale behaviour tied to brain size
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 11, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 6 days ago

Sensex snaps three sessions of gains; banks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares reversed earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as investors took profits in banking stocks such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.32 percent lower at 9,984.80 after earlier rising as much as 0.5 percent. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 0.28 percent at 31,833.99 after earlier gaining as much as 0.6 percent.

State Bank of India closed 2 percent lower, while Kotak Mahindra ended down 1.6 percent.

Both stock indexes had risen earlier in the day as Bharti Airtel Ltd surged after reports that a KKR-led consortium was in talks for a tower consolidation deal involving Airtel’s tower arm Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers.

Bharti Airtel ended up 4.9 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.