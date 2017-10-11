Sensex snaps three sessions of gains; banks drag

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares reversed earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as investors took profits in banking stocks such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.32 percent lower at 9,984.80 after earlier rising as much as 0.5 percent. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 0.28 percent at 31,833.99 after earlier gaining as much as 0.6 percent.

State Bank of India closed 2 percent lower, while Kotak Mahindra ended down 1.6 percent.

Both stock indexes had risen earlier in the day as Bharti Airtel Ltd surged after reports that a KKR-led consortium was in talks for a tower consolidation deal involving Airtel’s tower arm Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers.

Bharti Airtel ended up 4.9 percent.