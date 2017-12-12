FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex snaps three sessions of gains; oil marketers down
December 12, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 days ago

Sensex snaps three sessions of gains; oil marketers down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, snapping three straight sessions of gains, as oil marketers slid after brent crude jumped to over two-year highs, and as banking stocks declined following three consecutive sessions of rises.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.8 percent lower at 10,240.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.68 percent at 33,227.99. Both the indexes gained over 2.6 percent each in the previous three sessions.

The Nifty Bank index finished 1.1 percent lower after rising 2.2 percent in the previous three sessions.

Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
