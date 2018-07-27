India's auto industry body says truckers' strike hits output, exports

(Reuters) - The ongoing strike by truckers in India has disrupted production and sales of vehicles in the country, as well as exports, resulting in losses for carmakers, an industry body said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A driver walks past parked trucks inside a depot during a nationwide strike in Ahmedabad, India, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said its members were facing “unprecedented crisis” as the strike was affecting the movement of vehicles and components supply.

“Many of domestic consignments are held up on roads, which has disrupted the supply chain and completely derailed the production at assembly lines of some companies,” SIAM’s Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said in a statement.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an organisation of transporters that has organised the strike, is demanding a cut in federal and state levies on diesel by bringing the fuel under the scope of the nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The strike began on July 20 just days after Amazon.com Inc and Flipkart concluded their annual sale.

SIAM’s members include Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Indian units of Hyundai Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co among others.