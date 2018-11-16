Australia tells WTO that India massively overpaid sugar subsidies

Labourers carry sacks filled with sugar to load them onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

GENEVA (Reuters) - India’s annual subsidies to sugarcane producers have breached the allowed limits as much as tenfold in the past six years, Australia told the World Trade Organization in a document published by the world body on Friday.

India’s support for producers is supposed to be capped at 10 percent of the value of production, but it had paid between 77.1 percent and 99.8 percent since 2011, with payments between $9.3 billion and $11.8 billion, Australia said.