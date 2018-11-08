Money News
November 8, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

India plans to export two million tonnes of sugar to China from next year - government

1 Min Read

A Kashmiri labourer prepares to carry a sack containing sugar inside a government warehouse in Srinagar, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to export 2 million tonnes of raw sugar to China from next year, the trade ministry said on Thursday, as part of efforts to trim bulging stocks of the sweetener and bridge a widening trade deficit.

Producers’ body Indian Sugar Mills Association and China’s state trader COFCO have already signed an initial deal for 15,000 tonnes of sugar, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, the ministry said India was keen to sell more rice and sugar to China to help cut the widening trade deficit.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.