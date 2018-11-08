India plans to export two million tonnes of sugar to China from next year - government

A Kashmiri labourer prepares to carry a sack containing sugar inside a government warehouse in Srinagar, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to export 2 million tonnes of raw sugar to China from next year, the trade ministry said on Thursday, as part of efforts to trim bulging stocks of the sweetener and bridge a widening trade deficit.

Producers’ body Indian Sugar Mills Association and China’s state trader COFCO have already signed an initial deal for 15,000 tonnes of sugar, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, the ministry said India was keen to sell more rice and sugar to China to help cut the widening trade deficit.