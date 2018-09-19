FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

India to consider sugar export subsidy proposal next week - food minister

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will consider various proposals to support the sugar industry, including incentives for exports, at next week’s cabinet meeting, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Labourers lift a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

The proposals were supposed to be discussed on Wednesday.

India is considering to make it mandatory for mills to export 5 million tonnes of sugar by incentivising overseas sales in the 2018/19 season and increasing the price it pays directly to cane growers to 138 rupees a tonne from 55 rupees this season, government sources said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

