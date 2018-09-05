FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

India could export 4-6 million tonnes sugar in 2018/19: Sucden India head

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is likely to export 4 to 6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2018/19 marketing year starting next month as production could hit a record high, a senior industry official said on Wednesday.

A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar in a store at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The world’s second-biggest consumer is likely to export 2.5 million tonnes white sugar and remainder as raw sugar, said Yatin Wadhwana, head of Sucden India.

India has been struggling to export its massive surplus as prices in the world market are trading at steep discounts to local prices.

India should make it compulsory for sugar mills to export at least 7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2018/19 marketing year, the head of a leading trade body said.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon

