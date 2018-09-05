India needs to make 7 million tonnes sugar exports mandatory: trade body head

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government should make it compulsory for sugar mills to export at least 7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2018/19 marketing year as the country is set to harvest a record crop in the season, the head of a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Labourers push a handcart loaded with sacks of sugar at a wholesale market in Kolkata, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

“We have requested the government to make exports mandatory,” said Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

The country will start the new season next month with carry forward stocks of between 10 million and 10.5 million tonnes, Verma said. The minimum sugar selling price should be raised to 3,600 rupees ($50.17) per 100 kg from exiting 2,900 rupees, he said.

($1 = 71.7500 Indian rupees)