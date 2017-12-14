FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India sugar exporters to seek lower import tax on shipments to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 14, 2017 / 7:09 AM / in 2 days

India sugar exporters to seek lower import tax on shipments to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian sugar exporters will seek lower import duties on its sugar exports to neighbouring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, a top industry official said on Thursday.

“We will seek preferential import duty for our sugar exports to neighbouring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh under SAFTA (South Asian Free Trade Area),” Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.

Both the countries import 2.5 million tonnes to 3 million tonnes of sugar annually and it makes sense for them to import from India at lower duty, he said.

India, the world’s second-biggest sugar producer, is likely to churn out more than 25.1 million tonnes of the sweetener in the current marketing season started on Oct. 1, Verma added. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.