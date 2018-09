MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will only provide financial assistance to sugar mills that export the sweetener, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Labourers lift a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

India’s production will outstrip local demand and we will ensure all mills export the sweetener, Paswan said on the sidelines of the Globoil India conference.