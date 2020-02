A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar in a store at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is likely to export more than 5 million tonnes of sugar in 2019/20 as a rally in global sugar prices makes exports attractive for the mills in the world’s biggest producer of the sweetener, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

“Indian sugar exports may get accelerated in the coming months, and could achieve more than 5 million tonnes,” the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.