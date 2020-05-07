India's sugar exports rise on weak rupee - industry

A sweeper cleans a road in front of sugarcane displayed for sale at a wholesale market in Kolkata, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Sugar exports from India have risen due to good demand from Indonesia and Iran as the rupee slid to a record low, increasing exporters’ margins from overseas sales, three industry officials told Reuters.

“In the last few days, Iran and Indonesia were buying for May and June shipments,” Rahil Shaikh, managing director of trading company MEIR Commodities India, told Reuters.

Indian sugar mills have already dispatched 3.7 million tonnes out of around 4.1 million tonnes of contracts signed for exports in the 2019/20 marketing year ending on Sept. 30, Shaikh and two other dealers with global trading companies, said.