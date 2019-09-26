Sugar prices need to rise to lift Indian exports - analyst Fry

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian mills are struggling to export surplus sugar even after a subsidy announced by New Delhi, the chairman of commodities consultant LMC International said on Thursday, citing low global sugar prices.

Prices need to rise above 13 cents per lb to make exports attractive, LMC’s James Fry said on sidelines of a conference.

At 1132 GMT raw sugar futures were trading almost 0.17% down at 11.78 cents per lb.

($1 = 70.8700 Indian rupees)