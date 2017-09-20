India's Maharashtra state to begin cane crushing from Nov 1 - govt sources

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Millers in India’s western Maharashtra state will start sugarcane crushing from Nov. 1 as heavy rains in the last few days made it difficult for them to advance the operations, two senior government officials said on Wednesday.

Federal government wanted millers in Maharashtra, the country’s second-biggest sugar producing state, to advance crushing of cane to boost supplies during the current festive season and keep a lid on local prices.

“In today’s meeting with the chief minister we have decided to start crushing from Nov. 1, considering heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra in the last few days,” a senior government official who attended the meeting said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)