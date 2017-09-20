FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Maharashtra state to begin cane crushing from Nov 1 - govt sources
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 20, 2017 / 12:06 PM / in a month

India's Maharashtra state to begin cane crushing from Nov 1 - govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Millers in India’s western Maharashtra state will start sugarcane crushing from Nov. 1 as heavy rains in the last few days made it difficult for them to advance the operations, two senior government officials said on Wednesday.

Federal government wanted millers in Maharashtra, the country’s second-biggest sugar producing state, to advance crushing of cane to boost supplies during the current festive season and keep a lid on local prices.

“In today’s meeting with the chief minister we have decided to start crushing from Nov. 1, considering heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra in the last few days,” a senior government official who attended the meeting said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.