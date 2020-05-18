India's October to May sugar output falls 19% - trade body

FILE PHOTO: A labourer carries a sack of sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a market area in Kolkata, India, January 25, 2019. REUTRS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian mills produced 26.5 million tonnes of sugar between October and May, down 19% from a year earlier, due to lower output in the drought-hit western state of Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Monday.

The country is the world’s biggest sugar producer and lower output could support global prices.

Mills in Maharashtra produced 6 million tonnes of sugar from Oct. 1 to May 15, down from 10.7 million tonnes during the same period a year ago, the ISMA said in a statement.

Most of India’s sugar mills have stopped crushing operations, the industry body said.