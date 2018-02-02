FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated a day ago

India's sugar output could surge 33 pct to 27 million tonnes - ED&F Man

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s sugar output is likely to jump 33 percent from a year ago to 27 million tonnes in 2017/18 marketing year, giving the world’s second-biggest producer enough surplus for overseas sales, a senior industry official said on Friday.

India’s sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

The south Asian country’s consumption in 2017/18 is pegged around 25.75 million tonnes, Rahil Shaikh, managing director of ED&F Man India, said on the sidelines of a conference.

“Instead of next year, we’ll have a large surplus this year itself, resulting in exports to suck that extra supply out of the country,” he said.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon

