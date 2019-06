Workers harvest sugarcane in a filed in Gove village in Maharashtra, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Sugar production in Maharashtra, country’s second-biggest producer state, is likely to fall by 39.2% year on year in 2019/20 to 6.5 million tonnes because of a drought-hit cane crop, a senior government said Monday.

The drop will ease pressure on sugar mills to export surplus sugar and support global prices that fell more than 20% last year, partly because of subsidised exports.