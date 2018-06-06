Cabinet approves bailout package for sugar sector: government source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet approved a bailout package for the sugar sector, a government source said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to help struggling mills and cane growers.

FILE PHOTO: A trader speaks on his mobile phone as he waits for customers at a sugarcane wholesale market in Kolkata, India May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said the government would announce support measures to cut a growing sugar surplus and prop up local prices, a move aimed at helping loss-making mills and millions of cane growers who make up a key voting bloc.