Government raises floor price for local sale of sugar to 31 rupees/kg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Thursday raised the floor price for refined sugar at the mill gate to 31 rupees a kilogram, up from 29 rupees, a government order said, to help prop up retail prices in the world’s biggest consumer of the sweetener.

India, also the world’s biggest sugar producer after Brazil, introduced the floor price for the sweetener in 2018 to help money-losing sugar mill owners clear the dues that they owe to sugar cane growers, a powerful voting bloc, especially in the northern Hindi heartland.

India’s next general election is due by May this year.