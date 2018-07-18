FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 18, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

India raises 2018/19 sugar cane floor price by 7.84 percent - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian cabinet has approved raising the price that sugar mills must pay for cane in the next season beginning Oct. 1, to 275 rupees ($4.01) per 100 kg, up from 255 rupees a year earlier, a minister said on Wednesday.

A trader eats a sugarcane as he waits for customers at a sugarcane wholesale market in Kolkata, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The government raises the floor price for cane every year, but Uttar Pradesh state, the country’s top cane producer, invariably raises the floor price further to woo million of cane growers, an influential voting bloc.

($1 = 68.6200 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.