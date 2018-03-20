FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

India scraps sugar export tax to boost exports, cut inventory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has scrapped the 20 percent sugar export tax, a government source said on Tuesday, to help boost overseas sales in a surplus year of production.

FILE PHOTO: A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar in a store at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Last week Reuters reported that India, the world’s biggest consumer of sugar, would axe the export tax on the sweetener and then make it compulsory for mills to export 2-3 million tonnes to cut bulging stocks at home.

The country is likely to produce a record 29.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017/18 season that ends on Sept. 30, up 45 percent from the previous year, hammering local prices down by more than 15 percent in the past six months.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon

