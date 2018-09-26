FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 6:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

India set to raise production assistance for cane farmers: government document

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian cabinet is set to raise the price the government directly pays to cane growers to 138 rupees ($1.90) per tonne in the new season beginning October 2018, according to a government document seen by Reuters, up from 55 rupees in the current season.

A farmer works in his sugarcane field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet is expected announce some other measures to help money-losing sugar mills to export the sweetener to trim bulging stocks at home.

($1 = 72.71 rupees)

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
