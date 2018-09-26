Indian cabinet approves incentives for 2018/19 sugar exports: government source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet has approved incentives to encourage cash-strapped mills to export sugar in the 2018/19 season, a government source said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to trim bulging stocks at home.

A man packs sugar for sale inside a shop at a marketplace in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters earlier reported that the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to raise the price the government directly pays to cane growers to 138 rupees ($1.90) per tonne in the new season beginning October 2018, up from 55 rupees in the current season.

India wants to get mills to export 5 million tonnes of sugar by providing incentives for overseas sales in the 2018/19 season.

Separately, the cabinet also approved a national digital communications policy, the government source said.