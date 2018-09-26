FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 26, 2018 / 8:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian cabinet approves incentives for 2018/19 sugar exports: government source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet has approved incentives to encourage cash-strapped mills to export sugar in the 2018/19 season, a government source said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to trim bulging stocks at home.

A man packs sugar for sale inside a shop at a marketplace in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters earlier reported that the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to raise the price the government directly pays to cane growers to 138 rupees ($1.90) per tonne in the new season beginning October 2018, up from 55 rupees in the current season.

India wants to get mills to export 5 million tonnes of sugar by providing incentives for overseas sales in the 2018/19 season.

Separately, the cabinet also approved a national digital communications policy, the government source said.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.