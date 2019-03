Workers harvest sugarcane in a filed in Gove village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s sugar output is expected at 32.6 million tonnes in the year that began on Oct. 1, 2018, All India Sugar Trade Association said on Monday, pressuring prices in the world’s biggest consumer of the sweetener.

The trade body had previously estimated India’s 2018/19 sugar output at 31.5 million tonnes.