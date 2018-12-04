India's Oct 1-Nov 30 sugar output 3.97 million tonnes

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills produced 3.97 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, marginally higher than 3.91 million tonnes in the same period last year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), a producers’ body, said in a statement on Tuesday.
In October, the ISMA scaled down its output estimates for the 2018/19 season that began on Oct. 1 to 32 million tonnes, from its previous forecast of 35-35.5 million tonnes.
