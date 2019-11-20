India's October 1-November 15 sugar output down 64% - industry body

Labourers load sacks of sugar onto a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills have produced 485,000 tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15, down from 1.34 million tonnes last year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

India is expected to produce 26.85 million tonnes of sugar in the current year that started in October 2019, a 5% drop compared with a previous estimate of 28.2 million tonnes, the producers’ body said earlier this month.

The world’s second-biggest producer of the sweetener had churned out a record 33.16 million tonnes of sugar in 2018/19.