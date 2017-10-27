Uttar Pradesh raises 2017/18 cane price by 3.3 percent

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Uttar Pradesh, India’s biggest sugar producing state, has raised the price mills must pay for the new crop by 3.3 percent, a state government source said on Friday.

A man lies on a heap of fodder, which was removed from a sugarcane field, on a cart pulled by a bull in Muzaffarnagar in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh July 19, 2014. With this year's monsoon rains several weeks late, the world's second-largest sugar and rice producer is on the verge of widespread drought in the face of a developing Pacific Ocean weather event known as El Nino, which is often associated with drought in South Asia. To match INDIA-MONSOON/FARMERS Picture taken July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Uttar Pradesh raised the cane price to 315 rupees ($4.85) per 100 kg for the crop year that began this month, up from 305 rupees in the previous year, the state official, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak with media, told Reuters by telephone.

The government has kept the 2017/18 cane floor price at 255 rupees per 100 kg.

Most mills believe that the increase in the price that companies must pay to cane growers in Uttar Pradesh this year is moderate.

“We feel that the SAP (state advised price) fixed by the Uttar Pradesh government is reasonable and can be absorbed by the sugar industry,” Vijay S Banka, chief financial officer of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, said in a statement.

A labourer peels sugarcane at a wholesale market in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri February 27, 2008. The Supreme Court, in an interim order, has told millers in Uttar Pradesh to pay a higher price to farmers for sugarcane, a move that hammered share prices of some private millers in the state. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA)

India, the world’s biggest sugar consumer, is expected to produce 25.1 million tonnes of the sweetener in the season that began on Oct. 1, up from 20.3 million tonnes in the previous year, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association.

Dry weather conditions crimped sugar output in the 2016/17 season and forced the government to allow imports of more than half a million tonnes of the sweetener.

A worker checks the flow of sugar inside the Gandavi sugar factory, 165 km (102 miles) south of Ahmedabad, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reasonably sufficient monsoon rains this year and large-scale plantings of high-yielding cane varieties are expected to help mills churn out more sugar this year, obviating the need to import sugar.

Higher volumes will also help sugar companies generate more revenues from allied activities such as electricity generation, said Banka.

Indian consumers, who have a famously sweet tooth, are expected to use about 25 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017/18 season, nearly half a million tonnes more than the previous year.

($1 = 65 rupees)