Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in million rupees) June 2017 June 2016 Net loss 788.4 361.4 Total Income 246.2 245.0 Note: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is a pharmaceuticals research and development company. (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Paul Tait)