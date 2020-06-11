India's sunflower oil imports could jump 15% - industry official

A bee collects pollen from a sunflower in a field at the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS)

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s sunflower oil imports could jump 15% in 2019/20 to a record 2.7 million tonnes as household consumption jumped during the lockdown, an industry official said on Thursday.

India is the world’s biggest importer of edible oils and higher purchases of sunflower oil could help exporters such as Ukraine, Russia and Argentina to sell surplus output.

The household consumption of edible oils rose during the more than two-month lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sandeep Bajoria, president of International Sunflower Oil Association said in a webinar with industry officials.

“At home consumers prefer sunflower and soyoil,” he said.