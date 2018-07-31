FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 31, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan's CPC plans $6.6 billion investment in Paradip petchem plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corp has proposed to invest $6.6 billion in a petrochemical project in Paradip, a seaport town in Odisha, the country’s oil minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

The planned petrochemical project will use the feedstock produced at Indian Oil Corp’s refinery in Paradip, the minister tweeted after a meeting with a delegation led by CPC.

IOC, the country’s top refiner, operates a 300,000 barrels per day refinery at Paradip.

IOC chairman had said last year at shareholder meeting that the company would invest 320 billion rupees ($4.67 billion) over the next few years to augment its petrochemical capacity.

($1 = 68.5400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.