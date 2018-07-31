Taiwan's CPC plans $6.6 billion investment in Paradip petchem plant

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corp has proposed to invest $6.6 billion in a petrochemical project in Paradip, a seaport town in Odisha, the country’s oil minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

The planned petrochemical project will use the feedstock produced at Indian Oil Corp’s refinery in Paradip, the minister tweeted after a meeting with a delegation led by CPC.

IOC, the country’s top refiner, operates a 300,000 barrels per day refinery at Paradip.

IOC chairman had said last year at shareholder meeting that the company would invest 320 billion rupees ($4.67 billion) over the next few years to augment its petrochemical capacity.

($1 = 68.5400 Indian rupees)