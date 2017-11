NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India will slash the number of items placed in the maximum tax rate of 28 percent to 50 under the goods and services tax, deputy minister of a state said on Friday, after a meeting of state finance ministers and officials.

The decision comes amid complaints by traders and small businesses which say the new nationwide tax, which came into effect from July, has increased their tax and administrative burden. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Malini Menon)