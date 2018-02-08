India's 2017 tea exports jump 8.2 percent to 241 million kg: Board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea exports in 2017 jumped 8.2 percent from a year ago to 240.68 million kg due to good demand from Egypt, Iran and China, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The country’s production edged up just a percent in 2017 to 1278.9 million kg, the Board said in a separate statement.