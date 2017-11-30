FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money News
November 30, 2017 / 10:28 AM / a day ago

India's Jan-Oct tea exports jump 6.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea exports in the first ten months of 2017 jumped 6.6 percent from a year ago to 189.68 million kg as Iran and China purchased more, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Freshly plucked tea leaves are seen in the hand of a tea garden worker inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo

Iran bought 20.98 million kg tea during the period, up from 18.67 million kg a year ago, the Board said.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
