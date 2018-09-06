India's January-July tea exports rise 6.6 percent - Board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea exports in the first seven months of 2018 rose 6.6 percent from a year ago to 133.21 million kg as Egypt, Iran and Pakistan raised purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Thursday.

Tea garden workers wearing Japi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves pluck tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirts of Agartala, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Iran bought 15.24 million kg of tea during January to July, up from 13.21 million kg a year ago, the Board said.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.