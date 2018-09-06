India's January-July tea exports rise 6.6 percent - Board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea exports in the first seven months of 2018 rose 6.6 percent from a year ago to 133.21 million kg as Egypt, Iran and Pakistan raised purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Thursday.
Iran bought 15.24 million kg of tea during January to July, up from 13.21 million kg a year ago, the Board said.
India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav