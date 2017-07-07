FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's May tea output rises 18.4 perecnt - Board
July 7, 2017 / 7:14 AM / a month ago

India's May tea output rises 18.4 perecnt - Board

1 Min Read

Freshly plucked tea leaves are seen in the hand of a tea garden worker inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015.Ahmad Masood/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's tea production in May rose 18.4 percent from a year ago to 121.33 million kg as plucking jumped in the state of Tamil Nadu, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu produced 18.75 million kg tea in the month, up 96 percent from a year ago, it said. In the top tea producing north-eastern state of Assam, output rose 6.7 percent to 61.75 million kg.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Ethnic unrest in Darjeeling hills has wiped out the harvest of the world's most expensive tea, disrupting supplies to European buyers and potentially pushing prices higher.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav

