India's April tea output surges 31 pct y/y - board

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - India's tea production in April surged 31 percent from a year ago to 89.89 million kg as plucking gathered pace in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Assam produced 42.77 million kg of tea in April, up 32 percent from a year ago, it said on Tuesday.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)