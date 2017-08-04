FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
India's June tea output drops 2.8 pct y/y - Board
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded' in North Korea standoff
NORTH KOREA
Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded' in North Korea standoff
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Sports
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 4, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 8 days ago

India's June tea output drops 2.8 pct y/y - Board

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's tea production in June fell 2.8 percent from a year ago to 143.02 million kg as plucking fell in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, state-run Tea Board said.

The state produced 68.36 million kg in the month, down 10 percent from a year ago, the Board said in a statement.

In Darjeeling, known for producing the world's most expensive tea, output plunged 89.5 percent to 0.14 million kg due to ethnic unrest.

The country's tea production in the first half of 2017 rose 4.5 percent from a year ago to 443.15 million kg.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.