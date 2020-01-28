India's 2019 tea output rises 3.8% to record high - Board

FILE PHOTO: Tea garden workers wearing Japi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves pluck tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 25, 2017. Picture taken May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea production in 2019 rose 3.8% from a year earlier to a record 1389.70 million kg, helped by higher output from top-producing state Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Tuesday.

Assam produced 715.79 million kg of tea in 2019, up 3.5% from a year earlier, the board said in a statement.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.